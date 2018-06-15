Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Monday, June 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.60 ($64.65) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total opened at €47.78 ($55.56) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.