Total System Services (TSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Total System Services from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

Total System Services opened at $87.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Total System Services has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $90.74.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 13.15%. Total System Services’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

