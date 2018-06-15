Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Total (TOT) Stock Price

Headlines about Total (NYSE:TOT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Total earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.6128650179486 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of Total traded down $0.53, hitting $60.67, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 215,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Total has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $64.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. equities analysts expect that Total will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.87%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

