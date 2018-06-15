Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Insider Purchases C$122,500.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, May 25th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,100.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$24.12 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a one year low of C$17.78 and a one year high of C$28.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.16. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of C$550.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. GMP Securities set a C$30.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.39.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.