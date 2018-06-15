Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lessened its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705,760 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises 7.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 3.52% of Tower Semiconductor worth $93,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3,338.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,188. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

