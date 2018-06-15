TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 932,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 185,980 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCON. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 201.21%. research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 707,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,911,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $213,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,467,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 707,964 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

