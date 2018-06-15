Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. 2,368,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,731. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.