Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $139,359,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 680,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after buying an additional 438,384 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 932,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after buying an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Tractor Supply traded up $0.08, hitting $74.40, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,368,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,731. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.