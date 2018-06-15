Trade Desk (TTD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Vetr raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.44.

TTD traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.49. 18,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $92.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.25 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $6,219,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 68,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $6,071,447.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,017 shares of company stock worth $28,621,990 in the last 90 days. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after buying an additional 484,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Trade Desk by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,859,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,036,000 after buying an additional 463,352 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 7,946.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 404,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 399,618 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,837,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

