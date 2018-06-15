Trade Token Hits Market Capitalization of $40.94 Million (TIO)

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Trade Token token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00006892 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Trade Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Trade Token has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and $3.75 million worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00599898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00225368 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044462 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00092707 BTC.

About Trade Token

Trade Token’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 tokens. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trade Token is trade.io. The official message board for Trade Token is medium.com/@trade.io.

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

