DSW Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,551% compared to the average daily volume of 523 call options.

In other news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DSW by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in DSW by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 598,171 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of DSW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSW. Standpoint Research lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $25.22 on Friday. DSW has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

