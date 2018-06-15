Conagra Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,686 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 991% compared to the average daily volume of 521 call options.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,292. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Butler sold 12,092 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $449,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $885,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 625.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

