CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 578 put options on the company. This is an increase of 763% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

In other news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,638,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $108,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,979 shares of company stock worth $2,036,020 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 314,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy opened at $26.18 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

