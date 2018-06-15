Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 657 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,117% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Limelight Networks traded down $0.01, hitting $5.12, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 583,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.56 million, a P/E ratio of -256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.33. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.05.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Limelight Networks had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 21,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $109,943.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $168,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,076 shares of company stock worth $2,369,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 462,800 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,461,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 957,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 404,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.