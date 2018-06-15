XL Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (XL)

XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,555 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,946% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

Shares of XL Group opened at $56.20 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. XL Group has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). XL Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts predict that XL Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XL shares. ValuEngine upgraded XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of XL Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of XL Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on XL Group from $43.00 to $57.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XL Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About XL Group

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

