Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,137 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,742% compared to the typical daily volume of 659 call options.

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock opened at $154.39 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 456.77%. The business had revenue of $557.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,976 shares of company stock worth $10,885,134 in the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,500,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,321,000 after acquiring an additional 858,014 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in the first quarter worth about $45,359,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 575.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,689,000 after acquiring an additional 435,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 100.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 224,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in the fourth quarter worth about $14,569,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

