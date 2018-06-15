Traders Buy XPO Logistics (XPO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $75.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.61 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, XPO Logistics had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. XPO Logistics traded down ($0.88) for the day and closed at $113.30

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 22,168.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

