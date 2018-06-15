Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Advance Auto Parts Call Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 852% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

NYSE AAP traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $137.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

In other news, insider Thomas Greco bought 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.77 per share, with a total value of $1,000,252.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

