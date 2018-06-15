Traders Sell iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) on Strength (HYG)

Traders sold shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $127.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $184.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.91 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond traded up $0.25 for the day and closed at $86.17

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,190,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904,520 shares in the last quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,064,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,496,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,033,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

