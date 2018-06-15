Traders Sell ONEOK (OKE) on Strength (OKE)

Investors sold shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $16.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.03 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, ONEOK had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. ONEOK traded up $0.47 for the day and closed at $69.34

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $912,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6,007.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,024,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,804,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

