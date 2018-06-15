Traders Sell Shares of General Mills (GIS) on Strength (GIS)

Traders sold shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $37.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $289.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $251.64 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, General Mills had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. General Mills traded up $0.92 for the day and closed at $45.43

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 178.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

