Traders Sell Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) on Strength (IWO)

Investors sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $44.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.16 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $211.83

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,204,000 after acquiring an additional 213,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 949,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,523,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 576,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 506,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

