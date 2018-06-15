Traders Sell Shares of Southern (SO) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) on strength during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. $40.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.03 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Southern had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Southern traded up $0.34 for the day and closed at $43.78

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SO. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

