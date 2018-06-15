Traders Sell Time Warner (TWX) on Strength (TWX)

Traders sold shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $901.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $926.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Time Warner had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Time Warner traded up $1.73 for the day and closed at $97.95

TWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,790 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 547,589 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 748,615 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

