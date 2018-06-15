Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

