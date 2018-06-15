Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $252.98 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,237 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for about 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of TransUnion worth $252,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 15.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,013,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,403,000 after buying an additional 134,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $13,542,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,195,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,731 shares of company stock valued at $20,913,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion opened at $70.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.