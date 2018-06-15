Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) One Day Volume Hits $19,944.00

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Travala has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $19,944.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00601627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00237678 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093494 BTC.

About Travala

Travala’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,284,803 tokens. The official website for Travala is project.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

