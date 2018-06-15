Tredje AP fonden Invests $825,000 in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $326,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,108,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,811,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,733,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,134,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group traded up $0.34, hitting $48.64, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,230. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $792,283.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $344,572.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $206,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,222 shares of company stock worth $1,371,056 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

