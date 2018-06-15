Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of TreeHouse Foods worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 92.1% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods opened at $52.26 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,263,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,853.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $444,964.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

