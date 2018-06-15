Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price

News articles about Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5744747706374 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.02%.

In other news, VP James F. Dimisa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $185,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $546,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Burke sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $264,600. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

