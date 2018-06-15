Triangles (TRI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310,336.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Triangles coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00042569 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Triangles has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. Triangles has a total market capitalization of $310,336.00 and $178.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00037748 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047127 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009619 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00087619 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00415913 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Triangles Profile

TRI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 113,346 coins. Triangles’ official website is www.triangles.network. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri.

Triangles Coin Trading

Triangles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

