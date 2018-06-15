TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

TriCo Bancshares traded up $0.44, reaching $38.85, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 194,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $881.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $57.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.89 million. equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

