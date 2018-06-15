Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.62

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.64, with a volume of 103399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.81.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.75 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Tricon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$121.24 million for the quarter. Tricon Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 80.25%.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

