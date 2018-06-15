TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (TPV1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 60.74

TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:TPV1) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.74 ($0.81) per share on Thursday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.67).

TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.