Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $13.99 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booking to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,045.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.07.

Shares of BKNG traded up $18.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 516,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,353. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,094.11, for a total value of $617,762.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

