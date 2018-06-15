Trimble Inc (TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $771.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.80 million and the lowest is $766.67 million. Trimble reported sales of $661.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.66 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $157,684.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $91,681.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,076.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,644 shares of company stock worth $16,611,447 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Trimble by 3,428.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Trimble by 22,096.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Trimble by 109.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble opened at $35.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.44. Trimble has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.