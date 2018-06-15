TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will announce $208.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.73 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $201.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $860.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.60 million to $864.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $942.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $912.50 million to $960.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 83.91%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $239,078.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $5,432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,427 shares of company stock worth $16,020,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atairos Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,822,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 733,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $56.10. 225,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,429. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.48. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $120.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

