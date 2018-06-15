TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TriNet Group traded down $0.75, hitting $53.64, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,478. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.33 million. sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $120.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 44,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $2,063,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $355,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $261,954.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,974.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,515 shares of company stock valued at $16,863,671. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.