Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,504. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other Trinity Industries news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 447,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $14,602,088.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,843,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274,387 shares of company stock worth $74,580,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,407,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,539 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,712,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,541,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,741,000 after acquiring an additional 130,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,033,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

