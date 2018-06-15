Marcato Capital Management Lp Sells 18,980 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) major shareholder Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $137,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 59,905 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $428,919.80.

On Friday, May 11th, Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 9,104 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $63,910.08.

TPHS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,258. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price Michael F now owns 4,315,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Place in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Place from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

