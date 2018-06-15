Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,502 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Trinseo worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 24.9% in the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 588,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 153.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $507,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of TSE opened at $74.80 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.08% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

