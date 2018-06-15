Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 226.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of Trinseo worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,962. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 59.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $507,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

