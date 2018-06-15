Trivago (TRVG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trivago earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.2193234817318 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trivago from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trivago from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.31. Trivago has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

