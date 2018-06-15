Tronox (TROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Incorporated is a producer and marketer of titanium products. Products offered by the Company includes: titanium ore and titanium dioxide (TiO2); mineral sands products; and electrolytic and speciality chemicals. Titanium products offered by Tronox find its application in paints, coatings and plastics. The electrolytic and specialty chemicals find s application in the paper and battery industries. Tronox’s mineral sands operations consist of two product streams – titanium feedstock, which includes ilmenite, natural rutile, titanium slag and synthetic rutile; and zircon, which is contained in the mineral sands extracted to capture natural titanium feedstock. Tronox operates three separate mining operations: KZN Sands and Namakwa Sands located in South Africa and Perth in Western Australia. Production of electrolytic and specialty chemicals is carried out in United States. Tronox Incorporated is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tronox to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. MED reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

