True Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $70.36 Million (TRUE)

True Chain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One True Chain token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00023041 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC and OEX. True Chain has a total market capitalization of $70.36 million and $89.67 million worth of True Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, True Chain has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003638 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00596249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00237941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093312 BTC.

True Chain Profile

True Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,735 tokens. True Chain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for True Chain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling True Chain

True Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase True Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

