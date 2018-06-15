TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00010001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Kucoin. TrueFlip has a market cap of $4.11 million and $108,583.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00236471 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044861 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00092937 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

