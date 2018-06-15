TrustPlus (TRUST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $619.00

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, TrustPlus has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustPlus has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $619.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustPlus coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TrustPlus Coin Profile

TrustPlus (TRUST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustPlus’ official website is trustplus.co.

TrustPlus Coin Trading

TrustPlus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustPlus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

