TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TeleTech Holdings, Inc. is a leading global provider of customer experience, engagement and growth solutions delivered through its proprietary end-to-end Humanify Customer Engagement as a Service offering. The company is a leading provider of eCommerce-enabling customer management solutions for large domestic, foreign and multinational companies. TeleTech Holdings helps its clients acquire, retain and grow profitable customer relationships. Using customer-centric strategy, technology, processes and operations, TeleTech partners with business leadership across marketing, sales and customer care to design and deliver a simple, more human customer experience across every interaction channel. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

TTEC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 121,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,105. TTEC has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.90 million. equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,366.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,212,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,409,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,733,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 162,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 36.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 75,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

