Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tuesday Morning (TUES) Stock Price

Media coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.230020112522 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

TUES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUES traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,541. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.