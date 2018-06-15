Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.62 million. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 401.48% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Simon C. Hemus sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $604,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,009.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro acquired 5,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,246.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $441,278. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands traded down $0.29, reaching $43.79, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 21,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.